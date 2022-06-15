Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,400 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the May 15th total of 454,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 704.9 days.

OTCMKTS COCSF remained flat at $$5.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $5.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

