Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 22.77%.

Shares of CODA stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a market cap of $54.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.44. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.