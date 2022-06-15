Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.68

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 1790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $579.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 70.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

