Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $94.17

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$94.17 and last traded at C$94.38, with a volume of 73645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$95.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCA. CIBC lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$103.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$102.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$728.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$731.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.5789884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total value of C$3,553,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,868 shares in the company, valued at C$11,200,835.08. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total value of C$27,101.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,861.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,552 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,200.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

