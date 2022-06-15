Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS CGECF opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. Cogeco has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

