Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.75 and last traded at $55.78. 4,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 284,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCOI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 550.01%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $115,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,263.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,120 shares of company stock valued at $673,574 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

