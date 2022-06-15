Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Update

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CGTX opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,296,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

