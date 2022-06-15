Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Up 35.6% in May

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 966,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 81.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 98,497 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,990,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 464,791 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 84.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 751,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at $2,283,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.54 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.00. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $28.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

