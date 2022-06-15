Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $403.54 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 10.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 17.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 7.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

