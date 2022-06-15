Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $511.32

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 511.32 ($6.21) and traded as low as GBX 484 ($5.87). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 494 ($6.00), with a volume of 5,654 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 512.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 511.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.61 million and a PE ratio of 43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53.

In other news, insider Simon Walther sold 4,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.46), for a total value of £20,011.50 ($24,288.75). Also, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 472 ($5.73), for a total value of £20,008.08 ($24,284.60).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

