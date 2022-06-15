Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 132.65% from the company’s current price.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.26.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,984,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 713.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,296 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,869 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

