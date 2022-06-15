Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COIN. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.47.

COIN opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.29. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.2% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

