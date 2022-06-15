Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Down 21.3% in May

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CBAN opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $272.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.52. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

