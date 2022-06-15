Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.50 and last traded at $106.50. Approximately 75 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.32.

CLPBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Coloplast A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.75.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

