Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in May

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,917,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 5,037,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS COBJF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. Comba Telecom Systems has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.30.
Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
