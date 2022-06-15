Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in May

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,917,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 5,037,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS COBJF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. Comba Telecom Systems has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

Get Comba Telecom Systems alerts:

Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comba Telecom Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comba Telecom Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.