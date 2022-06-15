Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMA. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,451,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 241.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 406,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after acquiring an additional 397,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

