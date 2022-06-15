CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Up 8.5%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 157,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,301,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COMM. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get CommScope alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 17,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $145,063.57. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 59,927 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 87,814 shares of company stock valued at $714,555. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 42.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 230,330 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CommScope by 237.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CommScope by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,345,000 after buying an additional 301,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CommScope by 17.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.