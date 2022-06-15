Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CYH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $645.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 261,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,850.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

