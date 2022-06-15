Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (MGDDY)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.