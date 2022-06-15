Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 22nd. The 1.60000002 split was announced on Wednesday, June 22nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

