Comparing Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) & Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE)

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Excelerate Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -20.13% -12.71% -9.65% Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stabilis Solutions and Excelerate Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Excelerate Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67

Excelerate Energy has a consensus target price of 32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.54%. Given Excelerate Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Excelerate Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $47.07 million 1.78 -$5.72 million N/A N/A Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Excelerate Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Summary

Excelerate Energy beats Stabilis Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

