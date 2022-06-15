Comparing Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) & Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A 0.06% 0.05% Coinbase Global 33.63% 42.39% 12.68%

30.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Coinbase Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 4.48 -$153.43 million ($1.44) -2.69 Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 1.53 $3.62 billion $9.38 5.82

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunlight Financial and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Coinbase Global 0 5 16 0 2.76

Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 123.37%. Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $191.17, indicating a potential upside of 270.62%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Sunlight Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Sunlight Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

