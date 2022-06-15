Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,915.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMPGY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.67) to GBX 2,100 ($25.49) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.24) to GBX 1,825 ($22.15) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.26) to GBX 1,500 ($18.21) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of CMPGY stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 312,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,803. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

