Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 64,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $115,813.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,690,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,295,418.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 90,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $141,510.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,601,031 shares in the company, valued at $22,777,608.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 342,525 shares of company stock worth $725,478.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,340,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

