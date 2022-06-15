Computacenter (LON:CCC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,320.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,320 ($28.16) and last traded at GBX 2,324 ($28.21), with a volume of 11715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,374 ($28.81).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.69) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($34.59) to GBX 2,800 ($33.98) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,607.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,710.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 14.33.

In other Computacenter news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 24,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,928 ($35.54), for a total transaction of £713,202.24 ($865,641.75).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

