Computacenter (LON:CCC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,320.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,320 ($28.16) and last traded at GBX 2,324 ($28.21), with a volume of 11715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,374 ($28.81).
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.69) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($34.59) to GBX 2,800 ($33.98) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,607.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,710.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 14.33.
Computacenter Company Profile (LON:CCC)
Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.
Read More
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.