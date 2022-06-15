Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Noble Financial upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $122.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

