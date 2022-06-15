Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CMTL. TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Noble Financial upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $241.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $122.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 86.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

