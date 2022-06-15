Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) Short Interest Up 51.1% in May

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the May 15th total of 820,500 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 265,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

CND stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,685. Concord Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CND. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Concord Acquisition by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Concord Acquisition by 130.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

