Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading 6.9% Higher

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.32. 19,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,325,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of -9.73.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $5,089,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $384,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 811,383 shares of company stock valued at $29,208,507 and sold 26,547 shares valued at $485,245. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

