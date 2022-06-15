Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Short Interest Update

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS CFXTF opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

