Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Short Interest Update

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
OTCMKTS CFXTF opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.88.
Conifex Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conifex Timber (CFXTF)
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.