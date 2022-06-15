CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Todd W. Garner Sells 2,662 Shares

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CNMD opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average is $134.23. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

About CONMED (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.