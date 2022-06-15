Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWCO. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of CWCO opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 5,309 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $76,290.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,282.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth about $184,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

