Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Trading Down 9.5%

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 73,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 77,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a market cap of C$19.71 million and a P/E ratio of -11.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44.

Get Constantine Metal Resources alerts:

About Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM)

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that includes 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constantine Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constantine Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.