Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CSTM stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Constellium has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.74. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

About Constellium (Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.