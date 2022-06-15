Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Down to $74.22

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.22, but opened at $72.62. Continental Resources shares last traded at $72.85, with a volume of 25,719 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Natixis bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $577,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $248,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 102.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

