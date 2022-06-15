Contrasting SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) and Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) and Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alfa Laval AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SCVX and Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A Alfa Laval AB (publ) $4.77 billion 2.07 $554.90 million $1.33 17.96

Alfa Laval AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SCVX and Alfa Laval AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A Alfa Laval AB (publ) 3 2 3 0 2.00

Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $360.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,406.91%. Given Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alfa Laval AB (publ) is more favorable than SCVX.

Profitability

This table compares SCVX and Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12% Alfa Laval AB (publ) 11.66% 15.35% 7.43%

Risk and Volatility

SCVX has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alfa Laval AB (publ) beats SCVX on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCVX (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. in the cybersecurity sector. It intends to focus its search for a business in the cybersecurity sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves. The company also provides heat transfer products, including air cooled heat exchangers; exhaust gas economizers, and oil/gas-fired composite steam and steam boilers; burners; oil/gas-fired hot water and thermal, and waste heat recovery heaters; plate and tubular heat exchangers; and scraped surface heat exchangers. In addition, it offers separation products comprising cylindrical filter baskets and filtering elements; decanters and separators; filters and strainers; and membrane and pump control systems. Further, the company provides process solutions consisting of ballast water, brewery, bulk, edible oil, exhaust gas cleaning, filling, freshwater generation, fuel conditioning, marine exhaust gas, olive oil, protein, refrigeration, safety, starch, and thermal solutions, as well as evaporation systems. It serves the biotech and pharmaceuticals, energy, chemicals, food, dairy, beverage, home and personal care, HVAC, machinery and manufacturing, marine and transportation, mining, minerals, pigment, pulp and paper, refrigeration, semiconductor and electronics, steel, and water and waste treatment industries. The company was formerly known as AB Separator and changed its name to Alfa Laval AB (publ) in 1963. Alfa Laval AB (publ) was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

