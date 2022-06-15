Contrasting Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) & Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Village Super Market and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Super Market $2.03 billion 0.17 $19.99 million $1.62 14.28 Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Village Super Market has higher revenue and earnings than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Village Super Market and Alimentation Couche-Tard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus price target of $63.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.73%. Given Alimentation Couche-Tard’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alimentation Couche-Tard is more favorable than Village Super Market.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Village Super Market shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Village Super Market shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Village Super Market and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Super Market 1.15% 8.95% 3.50% Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Village Super Market beats Alimentation Couche-Tard on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Village Super Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners. It is also involved in the sale of lottery tickets, calling and gift cards, postage stamps, and bus tickets; issuance of money orders; and provision of automatic teller machines and car wash services. As of April 25, 2021, it operated and licensed 12,328 convenience stores, which include 9,976 company-operated stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as 1,900 stores, which are operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Jamaica, Honduras, Indonesia, Macau, Mexico, Mongolia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Actidev Inc. and changed its name to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in December 1994. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

