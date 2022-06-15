Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPPMF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.90 to C$5.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.76.

Shares of CPPMF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $370.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

