Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Trading Down 0.9%

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.50 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.30). 1,186,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,080,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.32).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £831.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

