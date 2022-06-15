Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Core & Main from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Core & Main from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,826,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,639,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,549,000 after buying an additional 3,018,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,952,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,950,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,799,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

