Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNM. Bank of America downgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Core & Main from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE:CNM opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $103,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

