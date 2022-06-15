Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 2.39 and last traded at 2.30. Approximately 66,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,714,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.14.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.97.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The company had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 164.20 million. Research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.70, for a total transaction of 1,665,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,033,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 133,324,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137 over the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $11,541,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $4,115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

