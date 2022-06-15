Corie S. Barry Sells 4,388 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BBY traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.76. 3,347,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.88. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,356,479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $143,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

