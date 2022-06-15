Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Trading Down 7.3%

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23). 5,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 84,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.25).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.59.

Cornerstone FS Company Profile (LON:CSFS)

Cornerstone FS plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

