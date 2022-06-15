Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Couchbase stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $654.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Couchbase by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

