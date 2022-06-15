Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.
Couchbase stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $654.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Couchbase by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Couchbase
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
