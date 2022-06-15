Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $14.70

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $15.44. Couchbase shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 1,691 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on BASE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $679.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

