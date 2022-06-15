Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVLG. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVLG opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $356.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.47. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.49. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $291.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

About Covenant Logistics Group (Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

