Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Trading Up 14.3%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.13 and last traded at C$5.99. 103,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 58,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$9.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of C$604.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

