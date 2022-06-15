Cowen Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $330.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $275.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.20 and its 200 day moving average is $333.56. Accenture has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

