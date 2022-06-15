Cowen Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $330.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $375.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.07.

NYSE:ACN opened at $275.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.20 and a 200 day moving average of $333.56. Accenture has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,721,000 after acquiring an additional 323,422 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,175,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

