Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Financial Comparison

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands N/A N/A N/A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 4.19% 25.85% 6.81%

0.6% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays out 90.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FAT Brands and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $118.88 million 0.89 -$31.58 million N/A N/A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $2.82 billion 0.70 $254.51 million $5.73 15.17

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FAT Brands and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2 5 1 0 1.88

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus price target of $117.43, indicating a potential upside of 35.13%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats FAT Brands on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services. The company's gift shops comprise various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. As of September 15, 2021, it operated 664 Cracker Barrel stores in 45 states. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

